Panthers trade Denzel Perryman to Raiders

The Panthers traded middle linebacker Denzel Perryman to the Raiders, the team announced.

Carolina will give up its 2022 seventh-round pick for the Raiders’ 2022 sixth-rounder.

The Panthers signed the veteran to a two-year, $6 million with $2.99 million guaranteed in free agency this offseason.

Perryman, though, couldn’t beat out Jermaine Carter for the starting job.

Perryman had returned from a hip flexor injury but missed the past two days after a teammate stepped on his foot in practice.

The trade reunites Perryman with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was Perryman’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons. In his six seasons with the Chargers, Perryman made 349 tackles, five sacks, six pass breakups, three interceptions and 26 tackles for loss.

