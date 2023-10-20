Panthers trade deadline operation could boost Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There hasn't been a lot of exciting news to report this season for the Bears.

Through six weeks, they have one win. Justin Fields is injured. Fans are clamoring for a coaching staff cycle. Alan Williams abruptly resigned. The front office was moved to trade Chase Claypool.

It's a mess.

But if there's one thing the Bears and its fans can be optimistic about, it's the Carolina Panthers' season. They are the only team in the NFL to have not won a game thus far. They currently sit 0-6 this season.

The Bears own the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which currently stands as the first overall pick, followed by their own pick at No. 2. What's more, the Panthers are reportedly open for business ahead of the trade deadline.

Here's how ESPN's Jeremy Fowler summarized how the Panthers are likely to operate at the deadline.

"Carolina isn't in full trade mode but will listen to inquiries on players considered available, including(Terrace) Marshall and safety Jeremy Chinn," Fowler wrote.

The Panthers have granted wide receiver Marshall Jr. permission to seek a trade, with the caveat that he's welcome back if a deal does not materialize. They are, however, in a buyer's market for receivers, according to Fowler.

All of this is music to Bears fans' ears.

Now, the Panthers players being rumored to be on the move aren't moving the needle on the field. So let's not get our hopes up about the Panthers totally tanking their roster this season.

Would they be willing to trade Derrick Brown? Brian Burns? I don't know. It doesn't seem all that likely. They're both 25-years-old and in their prime. But, who knows?

If the Panthers started unloading top talent, then we can start popping the champagne. All I'm saying is the Panthers are a storyline to watch for Bears fans. They could nearly guarantee Chicago that first overall pick.

Obviously, the Bears need that top pick. Even if they don't expend it on a quarterback, they could bring back tons of value. Remember last offseason? The Bears traded the first pick to the Panthers for DJ Moore and a cornucopia of future draft picks.

The Bears could travel down that same path.

Think about this. Last year's prize for the top pick was the choice of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Anthony Richardson. This season? It's Caleb Williams. A generational signal caller.

So whether or not you're still on board with the Bears this season, we can all shake hands on hoping the Panthers continue their winless streak this season.

