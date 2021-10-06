Panthers trade for CB Stephon Gilmore

The complacent days of the Carolina Panthers are seemingly over.

On Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers have swung a deal with the New England Patriots for two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Carolina will be sending a 2023 sixth-round pick in return.

News of New England’s intent to part ways the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year broke earlier this morning, as the two sides have been unable to rework Gilmore’s current contract. Now, just a few hours later, they’ve reworked his location by sending the 31-year-old back to the Carolinas.

The Rock Hill, S.C. native will, although not immediately, provide some much needed help in the secondary. The Panthers are currently without 2021 eighth overall pick Jaycee Horn, nickel defender Myles Hartsfield and starting safety Juston Burris due to injury. They’ll also be without linebacker Shaq Thompson for a bit.

Gilmore, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list, will be eligible to return to the field in Week 7 when the team takes on the New York Giants.

