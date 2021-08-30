Panthers trade for Buffalo Bills DE Darryl Johnson

The Carolina Panthers may have cancelled their practice and media availability on Monday, but that didn’t mean they were completely out of the building.

Work was still to be done, as the team traded for Buffalo Bills defensive Darryl Johnson. The deal was first reported by NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport early this afternoon.

Source: The #Bills are trading DE Darryl Johnson to the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Bills out of North Carolina A&T back in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 262-pounder has played in 31 of a possible 32 games in his two pro seasons, totaling 29 combined tackles and a pair of sacks as a depth piece along the Buffalo defensive line.

He was also, apparently, at least a relatively coveted name over the past few days, as Rapoport also noted that the Bills “received a few calls” on Johnson. In his three games this preseason, he chalked up seven tackles, 1.5 sack and a pass deflection.

In exchange for Johnson, the Panthers will be shipping off a 2022 sixth-round selection. That pick will be the higher of the two sixth-rounders they currently have a hold on, one being their own and the other from the trade of linebacker Denzel Perryman last week.