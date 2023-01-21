Panthers trade up for another franchise QB in latest Draft Wire mock

In the last offering from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling, the Carolina Panthers had to make a move to get their franchise quarterback in Will Levis. But now, the University of Kentucky standout may be a bit too rich for their blood.

Easterling, in his newest mock draft from Thursday, projects Levis to go No. 1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, of course, would have to trade up with the Chicago Bears to nab the 23-year-old passer.

So, where would that leave the Panthers? Well, they took a jump from their ninth overall pick once again—but this time to the No. 5 spot for Ohio State University’s CJ Stroud. Easterling writes:

“Whoever ends up taking this head coaching job will need an upgrade at quarterback, and this scenario gives the Panthers the perfect opportunity to move up the board and get their man. Stroud proved himself worthy with a dominant performance against Georgia to finish his impressive college career, making it well worth a second-round pick this year and additional pick in 2024 to land him.”

Stroud officially declared for the draft last weekend. He wrapped up his career as a Buckeye with a sparkling 2022 campaign—one where he tossed for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

For the Panthers to get into that very slot for Stroud, they’d have to strike a deal with the Seattle Seahawks—who own that pick through last offseason’s castaway of Russell Wilson. That would also mean general manager Scott Fitterer still has some good friends left in that Seattle front office.

Related

Panthers finish 4th in Rick Gosselin's 2022 NFL Special Teams Rankings Panthers reportedly leaning toward 'one of the younger offensive guys' in HC search

List

List of Carolina Panthers' 2023 free agents

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire