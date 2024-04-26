Panthers trade up to 1st Round, select Xavier Legette with 32nd pick in NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers made a late-night decision and traded up in Thursday night’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and selected wide receiver Xavier Legette with the 32nd pick.

The Panthers said they made the decision with the Buffalo Bills to trade up from the first pick in the second round to the last pick of the first round and take the South Carolina Gamecock Legette for monetary reasons. Teams have a fifth-year option to retain draft selections at a significantly below-market rate. “Definitely important,” GM Dan Morgan said Thursday night. “I think that was obviously a big reason to trade up into the first round.”

Dave Canales says Legette has a long way to go in terms of learning the system. However he’s very excited with the skills he brings to the team. — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) April 26, 2024

The 6’3″ 227-pound receiver is a native of Mullins, South Carolina, and spent four years with the Gamecocks highlighted by a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2023. He was the team’s top receiver last season with 71 receptions, 1,255 yards, and 7 TDs.

“We’re blessed to be in this position,” Legette said late Thursday night. “My whole family, my whole city happy for me. I had to do this for them.”

Buffalo also received Carolina’s 141st pick in the trade.

“We had three days we had to meet with teams and each day I had to meet with the Panthers,” Legette laughed telling the story. “That’s when I realized ok they really want me. And then I just kept meeting me with them.”

The Panthers have the following picks beginning Friday night.

Round 2: No. 39 (from NYG)

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 101

Round 5: No. 141 (from NYG)

Round 5: No. 142 (from TN)

Round 7: No. 240 (from PITT)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.