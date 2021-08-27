Panthers Tracks: Kicking competition is on, latest on roster ahead of final cuts
The next few days will be pivotal for shaping the Carolina Panthers’ roster for the 2021 season.
In the team’s third and final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bank of America Stadium, the starters — excluding Christian McCaffrey and a few other exceptions — will play about a half of football.
Players fighting for roster spots will have a chance to show what they can do in a game setting one more time before the roster has to be reduced from 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Practice squads may have 16 players again this year.
Back practicing in Charlotte, the Panthers continued to make moves to improve the roster and prepare the team for Week 1 against the New York Jets, which is just about two weeks away. Oh, and one of the team’s key offensive weapons is now tied to the team through 2023.
Here’s all you need to know from the week:
TRIVIA
1. How many times has Joey Slye missed a kick from inside 40 yards in his two-year career with the Panthers?
2. How many 1,000-plus yard seasons did Greg Olsen have with the Panthers?
SPOTLIGHT PLAYERS
Scott Fowler took a look at rookie corner Jaycee Horn and spoke with his father, Joe Horn, a former NFL wide receiver, about his son’s first season in the NFL.
‘I’m going to run beside the bike:’ Joe Horn wants to ensure Panthers’ Jaycee thrives
Fellow rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. has a chance to be a breakout player for the Panthers on offense, as long as he can stay healthy.
Injuries factor into Terrace Marshall’s career. But the Panthers WR refuses to give up.
Defender Frankie Luvu has turned into one of the Panthers’ best surprise free agent signings of the year, at least thus far. Luvu will have a key role as a rotational player.
Carolina’s Frankie Luvu is showing the Panthers how he can be valuable to their team
TRANSACTIONS
One of the team’s key offensive weapons is now linked to the Panthers through 2023 with Robby Anderson agreeing to a two-year extension this week.
Why the Panthers were the right fit for Robby Anderson — and why they wanted him
And an analysis on what the move means for the Panthers offense:
Analysis: Panthers are changing their strategy to building a winning team.
The team also moved on from linebacker Denzel Perryman after a short, injury-filled stint with the team. He had signed a two-year, $6 million contract.
Panthers trade oft-injured linebacker to Raiders weeks before regular-season opener
Roster cuts were also made to get down to the mandatory 80 players this week.
Panthers make more roster cuts to get down to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline
WHAT’S AHEAD
Kicker Joey Slye has missed two kicks and a 43-yard PAT in two preseason games. The Panthers signed kicker Dominik Eberle to compete with him, traded for kicker Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants, and then waived Eberle.
Panthers just traded for another kicker to compete with Joey Slye
Panthers kicker Joey Slye facing pressure to perform after missed kicks
Panthers have a script for Sam Darnold’s next preseason game; new challenger at kicker
Christian McCaffrey won’t be a part of this Friday’s game, but there will be big opportunities.
Panthers’ plan for Christian McCaffrey in final preseason game, cuts and observations
ROCK HILL UPDATE
This week, The Observer received a tour of the Panthers’ development in Rock Hill that is scheduled to open in time for training camp in 2023.
Here’s what we saw.
Take a look at the new Carolina Panthers’ training facility being built in Rock Hill
TRIVIA ANSWERS
1. Twice, both from 29 yards or less. He is 30 of 32 from short distances.
2. Three (2014-16).