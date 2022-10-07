Panthers topped Jimmy Garoppolo's trade list before 49ers return

Panthers topped Jimmy G's trade list before 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finalized a deal to remain with the 49ers, there were a few possible destinations for the 2022 season.

The Carolina Panthers were a team Garoppolo considered as a potential landing spot, he confirmed on Thursday.

“I think we were advancing with a couple of different teams,” Garoppolo said.

“Nothing, obviously, came to fruition. But, yeah, [the Panthers] were top of the list, I’d say -- one of the top couple.”

Garoppolo will play against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers had their issues filling their quarterback depth chart this offseason. Garoppolo was widely viewed as an upgrade over Sam Darnold, the team’s incumbent.

Carolina went deep into the offseason with Darnold in line to be their starter.

That changed in early July, when the Panthers sent a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024 to the Cleveland Browns to acquire Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland agreed to pay more than $10 million of Mayfield’s guaranteed salary, while the Panthers pick up $5 million. Mayfield also accepted a pay cut of $3.5 million.

What complicated matters for the 49ers in any trade was that Garoppolo was coming off shoulder surgery, and none of his scheduled salary was guaranteed.

The 49ers gave Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade at the end of last season. Garoppolo was kept apprised of his situation.

“It was more of my agents would talk to them, and then my agents would talk to me, kind of the middle man,” he said.

“But, yeah, there were discussions with multiple teams but glad the way things worked out.”

When the preseason ended without any teams experiencing injuries to create a desperate need at quarterback, the 49ers and Garoppolo reached an agreement on a new contract.

Garoppolo accepted a pay cut of approximately $18 million to remain with the 49ers. He could earn another $8 million this season if he reaches all of his incentives.

Darnold sustained a high-ankle sprain in camp, and that guaranteed Mayfield would take over as the starter -- a spot he was likely to achieve all along.

Garoppolo is back in the 49ers’ starting lineup after Trey Lance sustained a season-ending fractured ankle and ligament damage.

The 49ers are 1-1 in Garoppolo’s two starts. He has completed 61 percent of his pass attempts with one touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 93.2.

The Panthers are 1-3 and own the bottom-ranked offense in the NFL with Mayfield at quarterback.

Mayfield is completing just 54.7 percent of his pass attempts for 747 yards with four touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating 75.0 in four games.

