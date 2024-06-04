Panthers top undefeated Glenwood

Jun. 3—In a narrow Hawkeye 10 baseball battle Thursday, the Panthers (7-4) handed the Rams (5-1) their first loss, 8-6. The win moved Creston to fourth in conference standings with a 3-1 H10 record.

The Panthers came off two tough back-to-back losses, a 12-1 against Harlan and 13-3 against I-35. In both cases, they couldn't come back after a big inning by their opponent.

This time, Creston scored in five of six innings at bat.

"Against I-35 and Harlan we got out of character," Creston coach Brandon Phipps said. "We had to respond by going back to being a gritty group of players and playing as a team, one pitch. We talked about the importance of being resilient and answering back with our own big inning."

Cael Turner fields a ball Thursday in an 8-6 home win over Glenwood.

A double-play saw the Panthers deal a three-and-out to the Rams in the first inning.

In the second inning, senior Milo Staver hit a double before stealing third. McCoy Haines hit a single, sending Staver in for the first run of the game.

In the third, freshman Tom Mikkelsen was hit by the pitch. He successfully stole second base while Sam Henry was at bat. Mikkelsen made it home on a single by Henry to put the Panthers up 2-0 before the Rams found their stride in the fourth.

Glenwood made it through the entire batting order in the fourth, earning four hits and five runs, taking a 5-2 lead.

Pitcher Parker Varner got the last out of the inning with a strikeout on Ryan Turner. Varner threw 73 strikes and 36 balls in his six innings pitched. He struck out nine batters and walked four.

It looked as though Creston might crumble on their offensive response, their first two batters striking out in the bottom of the fourth.

Even with two outs on the board, the Panthers were able to get back to work. Junior Tyler Riley got it started with a double. The state track runner made it home on a wild pitch, the first run in the Panthers' comeback.

Dylan Hoepker was on first after a walk when Cael Turner hit a home run, tying the score at 5. Turner and Henry each had two RBIs.

Dylan Hoepker connects for a single in the first inning. He finished the game with one run and one RBI.

"I was happy with how we responded in the Glenwood game," Phipps said. "We knew they flipped the score in their favor, but we had several innings to punch back. We responded in the bottom half of the inning to regain the momentum."

In fact the Panthers took another run in the fourth, Mikkelsen earning his second on an error. Also with two runs was Riley, his second in the fifth inning, giving Creston a two-run lead.

"When we minimize damage and continue to apply pressure on offense we give ourselves a shot in the end," Phipps explained.

Though Glenwood scored in the top of the sixth, Henry responded with his fourth home run of the season.

After 109 pitches, Varner handed the pitching reins to Staver for the final inning. With one strike out and two fielding outs, the Rams were done in three at-bats.

Creston won again 7-5 against Williamsburg Friday and host Atlantic tonight in an H10 doubleheader.