Panthers top pick Xavier Legette still sidelined in minicamp

Carolina Panthers fans anxious to see the team’s top draft pick in action are going to have to wait a little while longer. Wide receiver Xavier Legette, the Panthers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, remains sidelined as the team kicked off mandatory minicamp this week.

Legette is dealing with a hamstring injury. It’s the same hamstring issue that has kept the No. 32 overall pick from participating throughout most of the Panthers’ OTAs thus far.

Panthers rookie head coach Dave Canales didn’t sound overly concerned about Legette. When asked for a status update on the top pick, Canales indicated,

“It’s just any hamstring—so, like, again—we’re looking at the time really getting shorter and shorter to when we go to camp. So we just really can’t afford to say, ‘Well, it’s good enough.’

“I think if we’re playing a game this week, he’s practicing and we’re getting ready to go,” Canales added. “But right now, this is not the time to test that. So I think being cautious on that side, looking towards training camp is the right thing to do.”

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire