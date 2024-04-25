Panthers top Owensboro 9-3

Logan Mewes struck out nine batters, and Noah Ranburger drove in two runs as Daviess County topped Owensboro for a 9-3 baseball win Tuesday at Shifley Park's Jack Hicks Field.

Brody Brubaker went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for DC (11-11, 1-2 9th District), while Lucas Ward and Carter Nichols added two hits, a run and an RBI each.

Evan Hampton and Cayden Ray each had two hits with a run for the Red Devils (10-7, 1-3).

DAVIESS COUNTY|003 100 5 — 9 10 0

OWENSBORO|100 020 0 — 3 7 3

WP-Mewes. LP-Ray. 2B-Page, Ranburger, Rickard, Ward (DC), Kimbrell (O).

TENNIS

CATHOLIC FALLS TO GREENWOOD

Owensboro Catholic's girls fell 7-1, while the boys were defeated 6-0 in a pair of matches at Moreland Park.

Julia Marshall earned the lone singles win for the Lady Aces