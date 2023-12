Great Plains Lutheran's girls basketball went 2-0 to win over Lutheran Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9 at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wis. GPL beat Michigan Lutheran 49-16 in the first round and Northland Lutheran 66-22 in the championship. Team members, include, from left in front, assistant coach Mali York, Lydia Schleusener, Kaitlyn Rawerts, Halle Bauer, Jolie Lien and Katherine Prahl; and back, assistant coach Aaron Schleusener, Abby Kjenstad, Olivia Holmen, Esta Cameron, Madeline Prahl, Alaina Bruemmer, Julia Prahl and head coach Matt Bauer. Not pictured is Kate Holmen.

Great Plains Lutheran's boys basketball went 2-0 to win over Lutheran Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9 at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wis. GPL beat Michigan Lutheran 71-30 in the first round and Northland Lutheran (Wis.) 72-36 in the championship. Team members, include, from left in front, assistant coach Jason Spurgin, Micah Holien, Ryen Kjenstad, Brody Scharlemann, Thaddeus Kratz and Hayden Karli; and back, Austin Rubendall, Myles York, Martin Krenz, Alex Heil, Landon Czerwan and head coach Mike Haugly. Not pictured is Jacob Bartels.

