Panthers top-30 visits tracker for 2023 draft

Anthony Rizzuti
·3 min read

As pro days continue to dwindle down, the next step for the Carolina Panthers is to get an even closer look at the prospects of the 2023 NFL draft with their top 30 visits. These evaluations, in which teams are allowed up to (you guessed it) 30 of, give organizations the chance to bring in players for in-house meetings and physicals.

So, keep it here as we track every reported visit for the Panthers.

QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

QB Will Levis (Kentucky)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

RB Zach Evans (Ole Miss)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

G Anthony Bradford (LSU)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bumper Pool

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

