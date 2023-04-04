Panthers top-30 visits tracker for 2023 draft

As pro days continue to dwindle down, the next step for the Carolina Panthers is to get an even closer look at the prospects of the 2023 NFL draft with their top 30 visits. These evaluations, in which teams are allowed up to (you guessed it) 30 of, give organizations the chance to bring in players for in-house meetings and physicals.

So, keep it here as we track every reported visit for the Panthers.

QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

From NFL Now: The #Panthers met with CJ Stroud on Tuesday before his Pro Day, and will bring him to the facility for a Top 30 visit. They'll do the same with every potential No. 1 pick. Their look for their next franchise passer will be thorough. pic.twitter.com/kuzMDIYFDx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Reich said after the pro days, he anticipates bringing the top four QBs here for visits. They get 30, total. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 20, 2023

QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Anthony Richardson will begin his pre-draft visits with the #Raiders on Friday, per source. Richardson will visit six teams, including Carolina, which hosts multiple top QBs as part of its Top 30 visits. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 3, 2023

QB Will Levis (Kentucky)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Reich said after the pro days, he anticipates bringing the top four QBs here for visits. They get 30, total. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 20, 2023

RB Zach Evans (Ole Miss)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Mississippi running back Zach Evans, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season, has multiple upcoming visits, including #Cowboys on April 3 and #Panthers April 14 @KPRC2 https://t.co/042B2JMBGK https://t.co/LOBvy3Ksr4 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2023

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Bears, Panthers and Saints. Cam Brown had dinner with the New Saints last night and has a visit scheduled with the Bengals. Tanner McCalister is scheduled to visit the Cowboys. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 22, 2023

WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo visited with the Steelers and Titans. Here are the other visits he has lined up: Patriots

Ravens

Cowboys

Bears

Panthers

Falcons Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month and had 861 receiving yards/5 TDs for the Rebs this past year — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 29, 2023

G Anthony Bradford (LSU)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#LSU OL Anthony Bradford has Top 30 visits lined up with the #Panthers and #Vikings, per league source. Bradford will also attend #Saints local day. He was excellent at the combine. His formal interviews listed below 👇 https://t.co/dJhIpRSBnQ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2023

LB Bumper Pool

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#Arkansas LB Bumper Pool has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the #Panthers prior to the Draft, source said. A non-Combine invitee whose friends call him Bump, Pool has over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons before minor hip surgeries ended his 2022. Will be cleared soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire