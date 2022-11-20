Panthers tie Ravens 3-3 as Kyle Hamilton leaves with knee injury

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro hit a 32-yard field goal with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter as the Panthers have tied the Ravens 3-3.

The Ravens opened the scoring on the final play of the first half on Justin Tucker‘s 32-yard field goal.

Carolina got good field position after holding the Ravens to a three-and-out to open the second half. The Panthers went 40 yards in nine plays before stalling at the Baltimore 14.

The Ravens lost safety Kyle Hamilton during the possession. He is questionable to return with a knee injury.

He had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit before leaving.

