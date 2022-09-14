Panthers make 3 depth moves on Tuesday

Tuesday was another day void of on-field action for the Carolina Panthers. But that didn’t mean the front office wasn’t at it.

In addition to placing wideout Andre Roberts on the injured reserve, some adjustments were made to the team’s depth—starting with the return of tight end Josh Babicz. Babicz, who was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State University in the spring, rejoins the group after a week away.

And that week away came, not so coincidentally, because of the man he was cut for—kicker Taylor Bertolet. Bertolet, was added to the practice squad this past Friday as insurance for a mildly injured Eddy Piñeiro, was released to make room for Babicz.

Now—with Babicz back in and Bertolet back out—the full-circle swap is complete.

Carolina also waived linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley from the injured reserve later in the day. The 24-year-old linebacker departs with an injury settlement off a partially guaranteed contract.

