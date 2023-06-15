Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. was highest-graded WR on go routes in 2022

Which wide receiver is the strongest downfield threat in the NFL? The answer might surprise you . . . even if you’ve already read the title of this post.

That answer, at least according to Pro Football Focus, may be Terrace Marshall Jr. of the Carolina Panthers. Quality control analyst Lauren Gray recently rounded up 2022’s highest-graded wideouts by route type—and Marshall Jr. bested them all when it came to the go.

Gray writes:

Terrace Marshall Jr. showcased his ability to work downfield in his second season. His 10 go-route targets led his Panthers teammates, and he caught seven of them for an eighth-ranked 202 yards. Marshall led receivers in yards per route run (14.43) and generated a 145.8 passer rating when targeted on his go routes last season.

The 2021 second-round pick graded out at a 97.1 on go routes. In his rearview are a couple of names you may have heard of— A.J. Brown (96.6) and Mike Evans (95.1).

Marshall Jr.’s standing in this bunch may be a bit puzzling, given his company at the top as well as his relatively low 490 receiving yards. But with the newly-turned 23-year-old turning some new heads at offseason practices, maybe his place won’t be as strange if he lands here again in 2023.

