Panthers tease pair of upcoming Hall of Honor inductions

The Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor is going to get a bit more crowded at some point this season.

On Thursday morning, the team released a 26-second video hinting at the upcoming inductions of two honorees. But for whom the teaser is for, we do not know . . . yet.

Check it out:

2 seats just opened in the Hall of Honor. pic.twitter.com/SNgwzrdCC0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2023

The Hall of Honor was established in 1997, beginning with former team president and general manager Mike McCormack as its very first inductee. Since then, five more franchise legends have joined him.

Linebacker Sam Mills was called upon in 1998, becoming the first former player to gain access into the club. Mills, the inspiration behind the organization’s “Keep Pounding” mantra, has since been immortalized with a statue outside of Bank of America Stadium as well as his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer.

It wouldn’t be until 2019, behind a push from owner David Tepper, that McCormack and Mills finally got some company. They were joined by tight end Wesley Walls, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, quarterback Jake Delhomme and the Panthers’ all-time leading receiver Steve Smith Sr.

And soon, they’ll have to make room for two more.

