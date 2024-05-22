Panthers TE Tommy Tremble: Bryce Young isn’t ‘worried about a thousand things like last year’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young may not have to get his swagger back. Because according to teammate and tight end Tommy Tremble, he’s never lost it.

Tremble recently spoke about Young with ESPN’s David Newton following the early stages of team organized activities. He made note of Young’s confidence as well as his impressive practice sessions thus far.

“He’s throwing the ball with confidence,” Tremble told Newton. “He’s not worried about a thousand things like last year. You saw that deep ball to Adam. He’s having fun with it.”

There wasn’t much fun to be had last season—when Tremble, Young and the Panthers finished with the worst record (2-15) and the worst offense in the NFL. 2023 saw the No. 1 overall pick average just 179.8 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

At season’s end, fellow tight end Hayden Hurst all but confirmed the reported “Hunger Games culture” the team’s coaching staff cultivated—stating that Young had too many voices in his ear.

But 2024 should be better for Young, who will have a new offensive braintrust behind him and a few more weapons to think (or not think) about.

“He’s got everyone on the field he can trust that he can get the ball to,” Tremble added. “And having that trust with everybody is going to help him make his decisions and just make the right throw every time.”

