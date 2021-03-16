Panthers TE Chris Manhertz agrees to 2-year deal with Jaguars

The Panthers’ tight end situation is not improving. So far, the Patriots have signed the top two free agents at the position, giving Cam Newton two great receiving weapons in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Carolina has also now lost the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Chris Manhertz has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Jaguars, worth $7.25 million with $4.25 million guaranteed.

Manhertz only caught a handful of passes last season. However, he offers Jacksonville solid value as an exceptional blocker and that element of his game will be missed.

While he wasn’t a big part of Joe Brady’s scheme, losing Manhertz makes it all the more important for Carolina to add more talent at this spot.

With Henry and Smith gone, the best free agents remaining include Jared Cook, Gerald Everett, Jordan Reed and Kyle Rudolph.

