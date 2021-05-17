Panthers in talks with Colts about holding joint practices before preseason matchup

The Carolina Panthers are probably looking forward to the preseason returning this year. At the moment, Carolina is tied for the second-youngest roster in the NFL, so they’ll need all the experience they can get.

One way that teams mix things up late in the summer is by holding joint practices with their preseason opponents. That may be in the cards for the Panthers this year. According to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic, the team is in discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about holding joint practices prior to their preseason game.

“The Panthers are expected to have a nice change-up to camp this year, as they’re in discussions with the Colts about holding a pair of joint practices before the teams’ preseason game in Indianapolis, according to a source.”

The preseason game will be held in Indy, although a date and time has not yet been determined by the league.

The Colts are coming off an 11-5 season and a major change at quarterback. Following the retirement of Philip Rivers, they traded two picks to the Eagles for Carson Wentz. While Wentz’s game has dropped off in a major way since his ACL injury in 2017, the idea is that he’ll get back to his old game under the guidance of coach Frank Reich, who previously worked with him at his peak in Philadelphia.

The Panthers went 5-11 and they’ve also made a big move at QB, trading in Teddy Bridgewater for Sam Darnold. We may not get to see either Darnold or Wentz under center in the first preseason game of the year, but a series or two is not out of the question.

Related