Panthers will talk about Kenny Robinson’s future after multiple practice ejections

Joint practices between the Panthers and the Patriots have been marred by a number of fights between the two teams and Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson has been in the fray both days.

According to head coach Matt Rhule, that could wind up affecting his future with the team. Robinson was ejected on Tuesday for fighting and the Panthers kicked him out practice on Wednesday for standing over Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson at the end of a play. It’s not clear if Wilkerson, who was booted for fighting with Robinson Tuesday, was hurt on a hit or without contact, but Rhule said the team sent Robinson off for taunting him while he was down.

“We sent Kenny off the field,” Rhule said in a post-practice press conference. “I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player. That’s not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There were some good, clean hits, but we don’t stand over someone and taunt them.”

Rhule was then asked if Robinson could be cut as a result of the last two days. He reiterated that he didn’t see what sparked things on Wednesday before saying the team would be discussing that topic.

‘Two days now that practice was affected by a guy. We’ll have to talk about it,” Rhule said.

Robinson has been a core special teamer for the Panthers the last two years and he also played 182 defensive snaps last year. He has 18 career tackles and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

