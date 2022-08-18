Panthers’ switch to OC Ben McAdoo described as ‘fantastic’

What went wrong between Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and former offensive coordinator Joe Brady? Charles Robinson may have the answer.

Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter joined Wednesday’s edition of The Underdog Football Show to dish out the tastiest scoops of the summer. One of those scoops featured the state of Carolina’s offensive coordinator position—a flavor that’s gone from sour to sweet with their recent revamp.

Robinson told host Josh Norris that before transitioning to Ben McAdoo this offseason, the Panthers couldn’t gain any traction between Rhule and the man who previously manned the post in Brady.

“I think he [Brady] was overwhelmed and I think what happened was Matt Rhule ended up micromanaging a lot of other situations on offense,” he said. “Like, a ton. And it was really, really, not good.”

However those situations were managed, Rhule decided to part ways with the then 31-year-old Brady during the team’s Week 13 bye this past season. To that point in 2021, the offense ranked 28th in total yards and 23rd in points scored—which wasn’t much of a difference from their rankings in those categories (21st and 24th, respectively) the campaign prior.

But Robinson went on to say that things are much more harmonious with McAdoo—a very seasoned play-caller by comparison—now heading the group.

“And so I think when the switch came with McAdoo—from what I understand inside the organization, it’s been fantastic,” he added. “Because McAdoo—he’s a really good coordinator. Not a good head coach. But he’s a really good offensive coordinator. He can handle everything. It’s like, now there is a real divide between the head coach and the OC because the OC can handle everything and Rhule’s not dabbling or having to deal with 28 other things. So I hear, even coaching wise, that they feel a lot better about where things have been going on.”

Sounds like a rockstar to us.

Related

Report: Panthers expected to tab Baker Mayfield as starting QB Panthers HC Matt Rhule on QB competition: 'We have a really good plan'

Story continues

List

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2nd joint practice with Patriots

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire