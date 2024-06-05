Panthers swept by Fightin' Planets in state opener

MARS — Saegertown’s boys volleyball team was eliminated by Mars after losing 3-0 (14-25, 14-25, 19-25) in Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 2A first round matchup at Mars Area High School. Saegertown came into the tournament as the second seed from District 10, with Mars being the first seed from District 7.

Saegertown struggled to get its offense going in the first few sets, unable to control the pace of the game. Mars was lethal from the outside, slamming down kill after kill with authority. Whenever Saegertown was able to get a spike over the net, someone from Mars was there to dig it and set up a return kill.

The Panthers looked to keep control of the ball and use that to their advantage, but Mars was superior in that regard.

“I knew they were a very good team, but I was very surprised with how they controlled the ball as far as serve-receive and handling free balls,” said Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson. “I thought that was the one thing we would be able to take advantage of them in the other matches I watched of theirs.

“It just didn’t go that way tonight, they made very few mistakes and made things hard for us.”

Mars dominated possession, and with how potent its offense looked, it was clear that Saegertown was playing at a disadvantage. The Panthers traded with the Fightin’ Planets at the beginning of each set, even grabbing some small leads. However, the athleticism of Mars allowed them to score on most serves from Saegertown.

“We knew that they were going to be bigger and more physical than us,” said Johnson. “We knew they were going to hit the ball harder than us, but we had faced lots of teams that can do that. I just thought that we could play better on ball control than them but they turned that back around on us. Combine that with their physicality and it was a rough night for us.”

Mars did show one weakness and that was serving. Mars was unable to remain consistent when serving the ball, giving Saegertown a few opportunities to cut the deficit when things were looking dire for the Panthers. But, how physical Mars was at the point of attack allowed the Fightin’ Planets to overpower Saegertown regardless.

Saegertown got better as the night went on, but the offense was inconsistent, as the Panthers missed hits they would’ve made against other teams.

“We missed the court a few times on some swings that normally go down for us,” said Johnson. “But, that has a lot to do with their size at the net and their athleticism and you get a little frustrated when you just can’t get a stop. You serve the ball, but just can’t get a stop.”

Collin Jones, Sam Draa and Jackson Scott led the Saegertown offense. Jones led the team in kills with 10. Draa was second on the team with five. Scott led the Panthers in assists with 16. Scott also added one kill.

Jones led the team in digs with eight. Mason Allio tallied six from the libero position.

“We just didn’t put the stops together tonight to keep control of the ball and serve to them,” said Johnson.

Even with the tough loss, Saegertown still has plenty to be proud of when looking back at the regular season and the District 10 playoffs.

“I think the biggest thing was that we had to start winning some of the bigger matches we played,” said Johnson. “We beat McDowell, we beat Cochranton and we played Meadville tough despite not coming out with a win against them. To come out of District 10 and play in a state tournament game is a heck of an accomplishment and our seniors worked hard to get there.”

Saegertown finished with a 14-3 record in the regular season and District 10 playoffs, second in the district to Meadville. Saegertown finished the year 14-4.

“The goal is always to get to that District 10 championship game and get into a situation where you can make the state playoffs,” said Johnson. “We have some big shoes to fill with seniors. We won’t even have a senior on the roster next year, so it won’t be easy. We have a lot of work to do between now and then, but we have a talented group, so it’s just about putting the work in to get back here.”

With its win tonight, Mars advances to the second round of the playoffs, where the Fightin’ Planets will face the winner of West Shamokin and Ambridge.