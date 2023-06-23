Will the Panthers suffer from one of 2023’s biggest departures?

The Carolina Panthers finally got their choice of a potential franchise quarterback this spring, but it came at quite a price.

That price, in fact, led to what NFL.com columnist Brendan Walker recently designated as one of the most impactful departures of the offseason—wide receiver DJ Moore. Walker, who ranks Moore’s exit at No. 5 on his list, writes:

The Panthers sent a package of assets, including Moore, to the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to secure quarterback Bryce Young as the new face of the franchise. Carolina did snag Adam Thielen in free agency to help replace Moore, but the 32-year-old Thielen has been more of a complementary player than a No. 1 pass-catching threat with the Vikings in recent years. The Panthers also signed veteran DJ Chark and drafted Jonathan Mingo in Round 2, but Chark has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and Mingo is still an unknown quantity as a rookie. Moore might not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection on his résumé, but don’t let a lack of accolades overshadow his talent and value. Despite playing with a carousel of mediocre passers, he’s posted three 1,100-yard seasons in his five-year career. At 26 years old, he still has a bright future ahead of him.

Chicago’s bounty for the top pick cost Carolina Moore, 2023’s ninth overall pick, 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder. And while they did net themselves their guy in Young, the Panthers are still figuring out how to construct their wideout room post-DJ.

Hopefully for them, Young is the efficient, spread-it-around point guard they drafted him to be.

