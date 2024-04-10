Panthers strike another trade with Giants in Mel Kiper’s new 2-round mock draft

Did the game’s greatest draft expert just turn out the greatest 2024 draft projection for the Carolina Panthers to date?

Longtime ESPN draftnik Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock, one of the two-round variety, on Wednesday. To start the second round, he has the Panthers trading the 33rd overall selection to the New York Giants—who make the jump for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

So, Carolina begins their picking at No. 39—landing Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. Kiper writes:

McConkey is a versatile and shifty receiver who caught 119 passes and had 18 touchdowns over three college seasons. He can play inside and outside, and he has the speed — he ran a 4.39-second 40 at the combine — to blow by cornerbacks. The Panthers improved their receiving corps with the trade for Diontae Johnson, but they had one of the league’s worst units a year ago and should add more talent.

McConkey, who could go at the end of the first round, is quite the steal for the Panthers here. But the heist only gets better.

Then, at No. 44, Carolina nabs Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson—who is considered the top prospect at his position:

I addressed Carolina’s wide receiver corps at No. 39, and let’s stay on offense with the pick from the projected trade with the Giants. Do the Panthers trust Austin Corbett to be an above-average starter after moving him from guard to center? I’m not so sure. Powers-Johnson might be an immediate upgrade on departed starter Bradley Bozeman. The Rimington Trophy winner allowed just two total pressures last season.

Filling two big needs with two potential first-round talents? Not bad at all.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire