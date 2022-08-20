Panthers stock watch: Who’s up and who’s down after preseason loss to Patriots?

Friday night was a big one for this Carolina Panthers stock watch. With starters mostly down against the host New England Patriots, the team’s backups got a chance to prove their worth in the second preseason outing of the summer.

Here’s who thrived in their opportunities and who didn’t during the 20-10 loss.

Up: CB Tae Hayes

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In addition to literally being up in that photo, Hayes has seen his stock rise exponentially.

Signed less than three weeks ago as a body more than anything, the 25-year-old is currently making his case to stay. After a solid showing in the preseason opener, where he collected game-highs in tackles (five) and passes defensed (two), Hayes racked up four more takedowns and took an interception to the house for Carolina’s only touchdown on the night.

Compared to seasons past, the defense does have a pretty solid cornerback room—so spots may still be limited. But Hayes has been all around the ball in exhibition play and won’t be denied.

Down: QB PJ Walker

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As we’ve theorized, Walker’s preseason outings have likely been more of a showcase for other teams than a case for him making the Panthers’ 53-man roster. That’s really because Carolina is keeping three quarterbacks—their soon-to-be starter in Baker Mayfield, their immovable guaranteed contract in Sam Darnold and their 2021 third-round pick in Matt Corral.

And unfortunately for Walker, this latest performance won’t be impressing anyone. The third-year passer couldn’t keep the pigskin under control, tossing a pair of picks and fumbling a possession away in the end zone.

Up: LB Brandon Smith

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having drafted who they hope to be their franchise left tackle and possible quarterback of the future, the Panthers’ most exciting rookie may be on their defense.

Yes, we’re talking about Smith—who looked like a torpedo cutting through the New England offense on Friday night. In doing so, the fourth-rounder notched five tackles and a thunderous sack—one in which he impressively scooted right by the left side of the Patriots’ line and right to quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Down: RBs

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Yes, the running backs. All of them.

Perhaps it wasn’t all their fault, as the offensive line failed to get anything going for anyone over the majority of the game. But for a team wanting to heavily establish the run under head coach Matt Rhule, they’ve only established a poor amount of production thus far.

Last Saturday included, Carolina has now rushed for just 150 yards on 53 preseason tokes. That’s a lowly average of 2.8 yards per attempt.

And it’s not like any of the three backups behind Christian McCaffrey emerged above the others in this one. Chuba Hubbard registered 22 yards on six tries, D’Onta Foreman went for 16 on seven and Spencer Brown hit seven on three.

Up: OL Cade Mays

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

While the Panthers will have themselves the best starting offensive line in quite some time, their depth behind said line remains in question. But Mays is trying to provide some answers.

The rookie looked strong in his second preseason contest, one where he recorded a team-high 42 offensive snaps. He was quick with his feet, provided a consistent punch and proved to be versatile—having taken up work at center and right guard.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire