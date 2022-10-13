Panthers still without Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn on Thursday

PJ Walker just got one step closer to making his third start for the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, the team was once again without quarterback Baker Mayfield on the practice field. The fifth-year passer, who sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, arrived to today’s session still sporting a walking boot.

This, of course, would indicate that Walker is indeed in line to take the reins under center against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

The Panthers were also without cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has been dealing with a rib injury. 2021’s eighth overall pick has absolutely shined thus far, as he’s allowed the fewest amount of yards and lowest passer rating amongst all starting cornerbacks in 2022.

Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb told reporters prior to practice that he’s hopeful Horn is available for the contest.

Here’s Thursday’s injury report in full:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB Jaycee Horn Ribs DNP DNP QB Baker Mayfield Ankle DNP DNP WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Hamstring DNP DNP CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Thigh DNP DNP CB CJ Henderson Knee Limited Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Full Limited WR DJ Moore Shoulder Full Full TE Stephen Sullivan Back Full Limited S Xavier Woods Hamstring Limited Limited CB Donte Jackson Ankle – Limited

Related

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on Matt Rhule's firing: We hit the reset button Panthers great Jonathan Stewart: Steve Wilks is capable of anything

List

What we learned from Steve Wilks' 1st presser as Panthers interim HC

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire