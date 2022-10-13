Panthers still without Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

PJ Walker just got one step closer to making his third start for the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, the team was once again without quarterback Baker Mayfield on the practice field. The fifth-year passer, who sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, arrived to today’s session still sporting a walking boot.

This, of course, would indicate that Walker is indeed in line to take the reins under center against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

The Panthers were also without cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has been dealing with a rib injury. 2021’s eighth overall pick has absolutely shined thus far, as he’s allowed the fewest amount of yards and lowest passer rating amongst all starting cornerbacks in 2022.

Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb told reporters prior to practice that he’s hopeful Horn is available for the contest.

Here’s Thursday’s injury report in full:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

DNP

DNP

QB Baker Mayfield

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Thigh

DNP

DNP

CB CJ Henderson

Knee

Limited

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Full

Limited

WR DJ Moore

Shoulder

Full

Full

TE Stephen Sullivan

Back

Full

Limited

S Xavier Woods

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

