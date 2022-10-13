Panthers still without Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn on Thursday
PJ Walker just got one step closer to making his third start for the Carolina Panthers.
On Thursday, the team was once again without quarterback Baker Mayfield on the practice field. The fifth-year passer, who sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, arrived to today’s session still sporting a walking boot.
This, of course, would indicate that Walker is indeed in line to take the reins under center against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
The Panthers were also without cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has been dealing with a rib injury. 2021’s eighth overall pick has absolutely shined thus far, as he’s allowed the fewest amount of yards and lowest passer rating amongst all starting cornerbacks in 2022.
Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb told reporters prior to practice that he’s hopeful Horn is available for the contest.
Here’s Thursday’s injury report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB Jaycee Horn
Ribs
DNP
DNP
QB Baker Mayfield
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Thigh
DNP
DNP
CB CJ Henderson
Knee
Limited
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Full
Limited
WR DJ Moore
Shoulder
Full
Full
TE Stephen Sullivan
Back
Full
Limited
S Xavier Woods
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
–
Limited
