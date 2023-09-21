Panthers still trying to work through replacing Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson has been a Carolina Panther for almost a decade—and that’s not by happenstance. So, it may not be easy to just replace him.

Unfortunately, that’ll be the task for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his unit—as the 29-year-old linebacker and team captain is likely lost for the season due to a fractured fibula. Evero was asked on Thursday about how he plans on filling the huge void in the middle of his defense.

“We are still trying to work through all those different things,” he replied. “We felt really good about how Kamu [Grugier-Hill] played in the game. Debo [Deion Jones], obviously, is gonna be up now. He’s gonna provide some depth, and we’re kinda workin’ through all those rotational things. Chandler Wooten is in play. So, we’re kinda considerin’ everybody.”

After Thompson was carted away in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Grugier-Hill stepped up with an impressive relief appearance. The eighth-year defender, who’s really considered more of a special teamer, recorded six tackles and a sack in Carolina’s 20-17 loss.

Evero then spoke about what Grugier-Hill, and Jones, can bring in an expanded role.

“Very athletic, very smart, very stable,” he replied. “But, ya know, him and Debo are very similar type of players. They’re both guys that are . . . really good skill set in terms of coverage, runnin’ to the ball. Both smart guys.”

Jones was signed to the active roster on Wednesday. The former Pro Bowler had spent the last week and change as a member of the team’s practice squad.

