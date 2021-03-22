Panthers still interested in Deshaun Watson despite sexual assault allegations

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers remain interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson even despite the recent sexual assault allegations made against him, according to a report by Aaron Wilson at the Houston Chronicle.

Wilson says the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are also still interested if Houston reverses course and Watson hits the trade block.

The latest from Samantha Ketterer at the Chronicle indicates Watson is now facing 13 lawsuits. He is accused of inappropriate conduct by several women, mostly massage therapists. They are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. Watson has hired Rusty Hardin to defend him.

