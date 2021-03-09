Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

Jonathan M. Alexander
·8 min read
The biggest question for the Panthers this offseason remains what they’ll do at quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater is under contract for two more years after signing with the Panthers in 2020. But with his struggles last season, and inability to produce late in the fourth quarter, it is becoming increasingly likely the Panthers attempt a trade for the Texans’ Deshaun Watson or draft their future franchise quarterback.

The Observer talked to two former Panthers starting quarterbacks — Jake Delhomme and Steve Beuerlein — in separate phone interviews recently about Bridgewater’s struggles and what the Panthers should do in addressing their situation.

These interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Jonathan M. Alexander: What were your impressions of Teddy’s play and the Panthers in 2020?

Delhomme: I was very surprised at how well they played early on ... And then as the stretch drive started it just seemed like — we had two or three losses in a row, and then next thing you know, I just think from watching Teddy and watching the quarterback play because I have fallen into that trap many times, sometimes you try to do too much, and it comes back to bite you.

I just think Teddy was trying too much ... And I just think it became pressing.

Beuerlein: I thought that Teddy would be a good fit in Carolina for that team and at this time. And I still believe that. The problem is, it takes more than a year sometimes to get a new system on track and moving in the right direction. I have zero doubt that if Teddy were given another chance this coming year that he would play much more consistently ... I think Matt Rhule will do a much better in Year 2. And so will his staff, and so will his whole team.

This offseason was the craziest offseason in the history of sports ... Given all the things that happened leading into last year, during the season, not having Christian McCaffrey for 85% of the year, do you not think he would be a better quarterback with Christian McCaffrey on the field? And the whole team would be better with that guy on the field ... I do believe he is a legitimate starting quarterback and in the right situation he can thrive.

Former Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein, left, is now an analyst for CBS Sports.
JMA: How much of the blame should we be putting on the quarterback?

Delhomme: It’s a quarterback’s league now. Even from when I finished — 2011 was my last season — it has changed tremendously. With the whole advent of the RPO-type systems and the new rules in favor of the offense. It’s a quarterback’s league, you’ve got to have one and you’ve got to have one that can get you across the finish line on Sundays in the fourth quarter. I think Teddy understands that and every quarterback understands that.

JMA: Jake, you were known as someone who was clutch in the fourth. What separates people who are really good in those moments versus people who are not that great?

Delhomme: I played with some really good football players. And we practiced that way with Coach (John) Fox. The end of the week on Friday, we finished on a two-minute drill. And it wasn’t a scout team two-minute drill. We went No. 1 offense versus No. 2 defense.

Listen, I would walk off that field on Fridays either pissed off as can be or either happy because we would talk smack to each other. On the other side, you would have a Mike Minter yapping his mouth, a Mike Rucker, then it transfers over to Thomas Davis and Jon Beason. And we were the same way. But it was a competitive spirit and drill and we knew this is what this game boils down to.

Taking that into the game, I wanted to be the one to make the play. Steve (Smith) wanted to be the one to make the play. Muhsin (Muhammad) wanted to be the one to make the play. But we didn’t sacrifice it for the sake of the team ... And the times that we were the best, and I guess me, was when I did not overthink it. I trusted what I saw, took what the defense gave me and we just made a play.

JMA: Say Teddy is the starter Week 1, what are some things he can improve on?

Delhomme: Well, I think the biggest thing in his mind is you want to have more touchdown passes and fewer interceptions and don’t turn the ball over, fumble-wise. As a quarterback, you never want to give it away ... If they are looking for a quarterback, then that happens, but if they are not then that means Teddy will be back and they can surround him with some more pieces and I think you just get better up front.

Patrick Mahomes is the best player we’ve seen in a while. They couldn’t protect him in the Super Bowl and you saw what happened. Great weaponry all over the place, and he’s a freak show at quarterback and he couldn’t do anything because they couldn’t protect him and they couldn’t really run the ball. To me, you have to win on both sides of the line.

Tom Brady, his kryptonite in most of the Super Bowls against the Giants was what? The Giants got to him rushing only four guys. So you just keep adding pieces to your offensive line and defensive line. That’s the easiest way to make a quarterback better.

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) and quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) had a knack for getting the job done in the clutch.
JMA: There’s no guarantee Teddy will be the starter next year. Matt Rhule has said Teddy Bridgewater has to have a tremendous offseason. Have you had any parallels in your career to Teddy’s situation?

Delhomme: I get it. We had just went 8-8 in 2006 in Carolina. And to be honest, that standard wasn’t the standard for us. I had a broken thumb, missed a few games late in the year, so David Carr was signed. And I remember Coach Fox calling me right before they had signed David. He said, ‘I just want to let you know, we’ll be signing David. He said, ‘he’s coming in as the backup,’ and I stopped him right there.

I said ‘Foxy,’ no disrespect, I appreciate you calling. I know he’s coming into back up because I’m better than him. I’m just telling you I’m not worried about that in the least bit. And he laughed. He said, ‘I figured you would say nothing less.’ I just think that’s the mindset you have. Teddy has just got to block out all the noise. If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason.

If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.

Beuerlein: You have to (take that in stride). If you don’t, you’re not going to be in the league very long. I think any quarterback that wants to make it in the NFL, they’ll double down on themselves. They’ll find a way to say, ‘You know what coach? I know I need to do better, I’m not going to make any excuses, it was a very unique year for a lot of reasons, but I guarantee you if you give me a chance this year I will come through for you.’

Granted, he got paid a lot of money last year, and he did not produce at the level they were expecting for whatever reasons, bottom line is you’ve got to get it done. But I do believe he deserves another chance...Long term I don’t necessarily think he’s the answer. They need to build the team around him before they can expect a true franchise quarterback to take them to the next level.

JMA: So you’d be fine seeing Teddy come back as the starter?

Delhomme: If we can get some more pieces around him, absolutely. He did some very good things early on. I thought in the Kansas City game, I thought he played outstanding football, and numerous others. Unfortunately, we went on a stretch at the end where nothing went our way and we needed to win some games in the fourth quarter. But that’s part of the deal. That’s what this game comes down to.

Beuerlein: I truly think that the Panthers need more impact players at other positions right now. I think you go with Teddy Bridgewater for the next year, and if he plays well this year you give him a third year. And maybe you draft a quarterback next year, or you try to get that superstar quarterback next year. Because you have to fill in those obvious pieces first because you’re just spinning your wheels if you think one guy is going to make that much of a difference.

