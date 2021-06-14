Panthers say Steve Smith will call 2021 preseason games

Panthers fans are in for a treat this summer. While the preseason can be notoriously boring, there’s something special to look forward to this year. The team just announced the franchise’s all-time receiving leader Steve Smith will be calling preseason games this year as a TV analyst. Smith will pair with Taylor Zarzour, who he’s worked with before on local radio station WFNZ.

In his playing days, Smith was pound-for-pound the toughest wide receiver in the league. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his remarkable 13-year run in Charlotte. After a few seasons with the Ravens, Smith retired and went to work at NFL Network. It’s a given that next year he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Frequently abrasive on the mic, Smith’s savage wit seems to make him more popular. Hearing his commentary on the rookies and roster bubble players should make for some exceptional August entertainment.

With the expansion to a 17-game regular season, one preseason game was cut from the schedule, so Carolina has three preseason opponents this year. First, they visit the Colts, then they host the Ravens and then finish at home against the Steelers.

Related