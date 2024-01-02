Panthers stats leaders heading into Week 18

Once again, there weren’t too many numbers for the Carolina Panthers to count this week. In fact, they didn’t have to count anything when it came to the scoreboard.

Nonetheless, let’s look at the team’s statistical leaders heading into the 18th and final week of their season.

Passing

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Yards: Bryce Young (2,783)

Touchdowns: Bryce Young (11)

Interceptions: Bryce Young (10)

Completion percentage: Bryce Young (59.7)

Rushing

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Chuba Hubbard (819)

Touchdowns: Chuba Hubbard (five)

Yards per attempt: Bryce Young (6.2)

*Minimum of 10 attempts

Receiving

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: Adam Thielen (101)

Yards: Adam Thielen (1,002)

Touchdowns: DJ Chark (five)

Yards per reception: DJ Chark (14.5)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Combined tackles: Frankie Luvu (119)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (15)

Sacks: Brian Burns (7.0)

Interceptions: Xavier Woods (two)

Forced fumbles: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, Troy Hill, Frankie Luvu (one)

