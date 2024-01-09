Advertisement

Panthers stats leaders from 2023 season

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Well, the Carolina Panthers produced all kinds of numbers throughout their 2023 season. But unfortunately, almost all of those kinds fell under one category—bad.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at the team’s final stat leaders from the 2-15 campaign:

Passing

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Yards: Bryce Young (2,877)
Touchdowns: Bryce Young (11)
Interceptions: Bryce Young (10)
Completion percentage: Bryce Young (59.8)

Rushing

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Chuba Hubbard (902)
Touchdowns: Chuba Hubbard (five)
Yards per attempt: Bryce Young (6.5)
*Minimum of 10 attempts

Receiving

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: Adam Thielen (103)
Yards: Adam Thielen (1,014)
Touchdowns: DJ Chark (five)
Yards per reception: DJ Chark (15.0)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Combined tackles: Frankie Luvu (125)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (16)
Sacks: Brian Burns (8.0)
Interceptions: Xavier Woods (two)
Forced fumbles: Frankie Luvu (two)

