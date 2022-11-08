Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 10

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

With nine weeks down and nine weeks left to go for the 2022 season, let’s see who leads the Carolina Panthers in each major statistical category.

Passing

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,117)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (four)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (58.9)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Christian McCaffrey (393)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (three)
Yards per attempt: D’Onta Foreman (4.9)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Receptions: DJ Moore (35)
Yards: DJ Moore (449)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (three)
Yards per reception: Robbie Anderson (15.8)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Albert Cesare-The Enquirer

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (69)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (nine)
Sacks: Brian Burns (6.0)
Interceptions: Donte Jackson (two)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten (one)

[listicle id=661729]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories