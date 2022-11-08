Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 10
With nine weeks down and nine weeks left to go for the 2022 season, let’s see who leads the Carolina Panthers in each major statistical category.
Passing
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,117)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (four)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (58.9)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Christian McCaffrey (393)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (three)
Yards per attempt: D’Onta Foreman (4.9)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Receptions: DJ Moore (35)
Yards: DJ Moore (449)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (three)
Yards per reception: Robbie Anderson (15.8)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Albert Cesare-The Enquirer
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (69)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (nine)
Sacks: Brian Burns (6.0)
Interceptions: Donte Jackson (two)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten (one)
