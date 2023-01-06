Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 18
For one last time before these numbers are set in stone, let’s take a look at the Carolina Panthers stats leaders as we head into the season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
Passing
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Sam Darnold (seven)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: Sam Darnold (61.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (846)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)
Yards per attempt: Chuba Hubbard (5.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: DJ Moore (62)
Yards: DJ Moore (878)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (seven)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.0)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (128)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu (17)
Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie, Sam Franklin (one)
[listicle id=665721]