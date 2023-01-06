Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 18

For one last time before these numbers are set in stone, let’s take a look at the Carolina Panthers stats leaders as we head into the season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Passing

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)

Touchdowns: Sam Darnold (seven)

Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)

Completion percentage: Sam Darnold (61.6)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (846)

Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)

Yards per attempt: Chuba Hubbard (5.4)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Receptions: DJ Moore (62)

Yards: DJ Moore (878)

Touchdowns: DJ Moore (seven)

Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.0)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (128)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu (17)

Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)

Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)

Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie, Sam Franklin (one)

