Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 12
There weren’t a lot of stats added in the Carolina Panthers’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Because when the final score is 13-3 and you’re the team with the ‘3,’ there’s not much to look at.
Nonetheless, here are the team leaders heading into Week 12.
Passing
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (450)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: DJ Moore (42)
Yards: DJ Moore (502)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (three)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.8)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (83)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (12)
Sacks: Brian Burns (8.0)
Interceptions: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn (two)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten (one)
[listicle id=662748]