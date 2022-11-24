Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 12

There weren’t a lot of stats added in the Carolina Panthers’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Because when the final score is 13-3 and you’re the team with the ‘3,’ there’s not much to look at.

Nonetheless, here are the team leaders heading into Week 12.

Passing

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)

Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)

Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)

Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (450)

Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)

Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Receptions: DJ Moore (42)

Yards: DJ Moore (502)

Touchdowns: DJ Moore (three)

Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.8)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (83)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (12)

Sacks: Brian Burns (8.0)

Interceptions: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn (two)

Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten (one)

