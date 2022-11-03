Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 9
Now that we’re almost halfway through the season, let’s take a look at the current 2022 statistical leaders for the Carolina Panthers.
Passing
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Baker Mayfield (962)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (four)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (four)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (62.5)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Christian McCaffrey (393)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (three)
Yards per attempt: D’Onta Foreman (5.2)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey (33)
Yards: DJ Moore (425)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (three)
Yards per reception: Robbie Anderson (18.3)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (59)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (8)
Sacks: Brian Burns (5.0)
Interceptions: Donte Jackson (two)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson (one)
