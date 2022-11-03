Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 9

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.