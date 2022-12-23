Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 16

The Carolina Panthers didn’t put up too many stats—or at least any good ones—in their Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless, here’s how the team’s leaderboard looks heading into Week 16.

Passing

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (646)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Receptions: DJ Moore (51)
Yards: DJ Moore (678)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (five)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.0)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (110)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (14)
Sacks: Brian Burns (10.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

