Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 17

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Considering the Carolina Panthers set franchise records for total yards and rushing yards in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Lions, we have a lot of numbers to catch up to.

So, let’s do so by taking a look at the team’s statistical leaders heading into Week 17.

Passing

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: Sam Darnold (61.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (811)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey, D’Onta Foreman (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: DJ Moore (56)
Yards: DJ Moore (761)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (six)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.8)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (116)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (16)
Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

[listicle id=665164]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories