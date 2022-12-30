Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 17

Considering the Carolina Panthers set franchise records for total yards and rushing yards in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Lions, we have a lot of numbers to catch up to.

So, let’s do so by taking a look at the team’s statistical leaders heading into Week 17.

Passing

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)

Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)

Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)

Completion percentage: Sam Darnold (61.4)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (811)

Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)

Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey, D’Onta Foreman (4.6)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: DJ Moore (56)

Yards: DJ Moore (761)

Touchdowns: DJ Moore (six)

Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.8)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (116)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (16)

Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)

Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)

Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

