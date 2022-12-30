Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 17
Considering the Carolina Panthers set franchise records for total yards and rushing yards in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Lions, we have a lot of numbers to catch up to.
So, let’s do so by taking a look at the team’s statistical leaders heading into Week 17.
Passing
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: Sam Darnold (61.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (811)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey, D’Onta Foreman (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Receptions: DJ Moore (56)
Yards: DJ Moore (761)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (six)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.8)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (116)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (16)
Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)
