Breaking news:

LHP Carlos Rodón lands 6-year, $162 million deal with Yankees

Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 15

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Welcome to Week 15—where your 2022 Carolina Panthers are suddenly very real playoff contenders.

So, as we head down what’ll be an important four-game stretch to end this wacky campaign, let’s take a look at the team’s current statistical leaders.

Passing

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (637)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Receptions: DJ Moore (46)
Yards: DJ Moore (605)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (four)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.2)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (98)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (13)
Sacks: Brian Burns (10.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

[listicle id=664122]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories