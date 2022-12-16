Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 15
Welcome to Week 15—where your 2022 Carolina Panthers are suddenly very real playoff contenders.
So, as we head down what’ll be an important four-game stretch to end this wacky campaign, let’s take a look at the team’s current statistical leaders.
Passing
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (637)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Receptions: DJ Moore (46)
Yards: DJ Moore (605)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (four)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.2)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (98)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (13)
Sacks: Brian Burns (10.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)
[listicle id=664122]