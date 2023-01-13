Panthers statistical leaders from 2022 season

Now that the season is officially wrapped up for the Carolina Panthers, let’s take one last look at the team’s statistical leaders for 2022.

Passing

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Sam Darnold (seven)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 100 attempts

Rushing

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (914)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)
Yards per attempt: Chuba Hubbard (4.9)
*Minimum of 50 attempts

Receiving

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Receptions: DJ Moore (63)
Yards: DJ Moore (888)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (seven)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (17.5)
*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (135)
Tackles for loss: Frankie Luvu (19)
Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie, Sam Franklin, CJ Henderson (one)

