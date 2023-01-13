Panthers statistical leaders from 2022 season
Now that the season is officially wrapped up for the Carolina Panthers, let’s take one last look at the team’s statistical leaders for 2022.
Passing
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Sam Darnold (seven)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 100 attempts
Rushing
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (914)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (five)
Yards per attempt: Chuba Hubbard (4.9)
*Minimum of 50 attempts
Receiving
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Receptions: DJ Moore (63)
Yards: DJ Moore (888)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (seven)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (17.5)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (135)
Tackles for loss: Frankie Luvu (19)
Sacks: Brian Burns (12.5)
Interceptions: Jaycee Horn (three)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie, Sam Franklin, CJ Henderson (one)
