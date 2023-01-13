Panthers statistical leaders from 2022 season

ABC News

The appointment of an oil executive as head of the United Nations' COP28 climate conference on Thursday sparked backlash from environmental organizations. The Office of the United Arab Emirates' Special Envoy for Climate Change announced Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as the president-designate for the 2023 climate change conference, which will take place in Dubai over two weeks in November and December. After two tenures as the Special Envoy for Climate Change, HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber will serve as the COP28 President-Designate.