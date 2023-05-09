Who will be the Panthers starting QB in Week 1?

The Carolina Panthers made a statement when they traded up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. A pick they used without hesitation on former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

But Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has since come out and said that while they do plan on Young being the starter, veteran Andy Dalton heads into the offseason as the starter and Young will be the No. 2 cornerback.

According to Fitterer, Young will be the starter when he’s ready but there is no timeline for that.

In 2022, Young threw for 3,328 yards and 35 passing touchdowns. This is on top of his 2021 season when he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, albeit in three more games.

Cast your vote and tell us who the Panthers starting quarterback will be in Week One.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire