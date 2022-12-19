Panthers to start Sam Darnold in Week 16 vs. Lions
On Sunday, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t exactly commit to Sam Darnold as his team’s starting quarterback for Week 16. But he did today.
A little less than 24 hours after Carolina’s 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilks confirmed that Darnold will be under center against the Detroit Lions this coming Saturday. This’ll mark the fifth-year passer’s fourth start of the season.
“Yes, he will be the starter,” Wilks replied when asked of his plans by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.
Wilks also gave a bit of a critique on Darnold’s performance in the defeat.
“I thought Sam made some good throws yesterday,” he said. “Couple of throws, I felt like, we had an opportunity to get out there a little quicker and a chance to have a touchdown—particularly the deep one to Terrace [Marshall Jr.] down their sideline. And then also the one we got the PI on on our sideline in the end zone. He and I spoke this morning. He realized he needs to get it out there a little quicker.”
Darnold got 23 passes out in Week 15—completing 14 of them for a season-high 225 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore. He also has yet to commit a turnover over his three starts in 2022.
