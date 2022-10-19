Panthers to start PJ Walker in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers got Baker Mayfield out of his boot and Sam Darnold back on the practice field on Wednesday. But neither will be healthy enough to line up under center in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That honor, instead, will once again go to PJ Walker—who started in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As confirmed by head coach Steve Wilks following today’s session, Walker is set to get the nod with Jacob Eason ready in relief.

“Right now, it’s gonna be Eason,” Wilks said when asked who’ll be backing up at quarterback for the NFC South clash. “I don’t see Sam in a position where he’s gonna progress. I don’t feel comfortable as a head coach trying to press that. When he shows me and communicate to me that he’s ready, then we’ll move forward.”

Walker completed 10 of his 16 throws for 60 yards against the Rams.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire