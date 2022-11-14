Panthers to start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens in Week 11

An unfortunate trifecta for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room has now been completed.

On Monday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that starter PJ Walker sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Walker is the third Panthers quarterback on the roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, to go down with that very injury in 2022.

Walker’s setback now gives way to Mayfield, who will get the starting nod against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. It will be his sixth start of the campaign.

In his previous five, the former No. 1 overall pick passed for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Carolina amassed a record of 1-4 in those outings.

Mayfield’s most recent work, other than his crazed head-butting exhibition on Thursday night, came in a relief appearance in Week 9’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. After replacing Walker in the second half, he completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Wilks added that Walker will not be immediately placed on injured reserve and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Related

Panthers' rushing game has taken off since trade of Christian McCaffrey Panthers have wins over entire NFC South for 1st time since 2015

List

Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu earns high praise at midseason point

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire