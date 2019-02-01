Panthers star Peppers retires after 17 NFL seasons

Carolina Panthers veteran Julius Peppers has announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NFL.

Peppers started his career in 2002, playing his first eight seasons with the Panthers and returning to Carolina in 2017 following spells with the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

The 39-year-old defensive end announced that he will quit on Friday with an emotional thank you note to the Panthers community, saying, "It's not goodbye, it's kinda like, 'I'll see you later.'"

"Thank you. For the victories and the good times. For the lessons and the times we desired more. For the sacrifices, the belief, the confidence and the unwavering support - I'm thankful. Because without you, this wasn't possible," Peppers said.

"Thank you for the spirit, the resolve and the attitude to Keep Pounding. It's not something we just say around here, it's how we live. I'm thankful for the things you showed me about life that were bigger than football and for a second chance - a new beginning."

Peppers, drafted out of the University of North Carolina with the number two overall pick in the 2002 draft, ends his career ranked fourth in NFL history with 159.5 sacks, including a franchise-record 97 in Carolina. He played 266 games and compiled 715 tackles and 51 forced fumbles.

“In getting to know Julius over these past months, I’ve learned that he is a man of few words. When he speaks, everyone listens,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. "With that in mind, I will be brief. He's one of the best to ever wear a Carolina uniform. He carries himself with dignity, integrity and class, and will always be a Panther.”

A nine-time Pro Bowl player, Peppers recorded at least seven sacks in all but two of his 17 seasons, tallying a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2008.

“There are very few players that you come across that make you think of the word ‘special’ when you mention their name, but that’s Julius,” general manager Marty Hurney, who made Peppers his first ever draft pick in 2002, said in a press release.

"He's a special player and a special person. ... For him to be able to come back and finish his career as a Panther is a great ending to a phenomenal career."