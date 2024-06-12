Panthers star Aleksander Barkov returns to practice ahead of Game 3 after injury scare

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Panthers got good news on Wednesday as star Aleksander Barkov was back on the ice at Baptist Health IcePlex after leaving Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with an injury.

The Florida captain skated with the team during practice on Wednesday morning, increasing his chances he could play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night at Edmonton.

Barkov left Game 2 after a hit to the head by Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, who has been held without a point so far this series. The Oilers star forward received a two-minute penalty for roughing but has not received any additional punishment from the NHL.

“It’s just a hit,” Draisaitl said after the game. “I don’t think there’s anything dirty about it.”

Added Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch after Game 2: “Hands got up a little bit high. He’s trying to knock him off the puck, and that led to the penalty.”

Maurice said Tuesday that Barkov had not gotten worse and showed progress, but the “real assessment” would come Wednesday.

Barkov, the Selke Trophy winner as the league’s top defensive forward, played in 73 games this season, scoring 23 goals and notching 57 assists. In the playoffs, he has six goals and 13 assists.

