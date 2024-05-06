Panthers split pair in Franklin

Daviess County fell 2-1 to Franklin-Simpson before bouncing back for an 8-1 victory over South Warren in a pair of high school baseball games Saturday in Franklin.

In the victory, Logan Mewes went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Panthers (14-14), Brody Brubaker finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an RBI, Noah Ranburger went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, Lucas Ward added two hits with a double and two runs, Carter Nichols drove in two runs with a double, and Brett Poole clubbed two hits with a run and an RBI.

Against host Franklin-Simpson, Lucas Ward went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Gavin Howard went 2-for-4 with a run, and Nichols finished 2-for-3.

DAVIESS COUNTY004 301 0 — 8 13 1

SOUTH WARREN000 001 0 — 1 2 2

WP-Lawrence. LP-Page. 2B-Ranburger 2, Nichols, Ward (DC). HR-Reynolds (SW).

DAVIESS COUNTY010 000 0 — 1 9 2

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON200 000 x — 2 7 1

WP-Link. LP-Poole. 2B-Poole (DC).