Panthers speak to two more for offensive coordinator position

Whether they’re publicly or reportedly in or out on Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers clearly have some sort of affinity for the Houston Texans quarterback. So don’t be surprised if they still try to position themselves for yet another shot at the legally troubled passer.

So, could this potentially be one of those moves?

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, the Panthers have spoken with current Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly for their open play-calling duties.

The Panthers have spoken to Packers QB coach Luke Getsy and former Texans OC Tim Kelly for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. Matt Rhule and Carolina are talking to a variety of candidates. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2022

Kelly has been with Houston since 2014, when he was hired as an offensive quality control coach. He’s since added roles as an assistant offensive line coach, tight ends coach and quarterback coach to his résumé in addition to the offensive coordinator post.

Watson was drafted with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 draft, so he’s been attached to Kelly for his entire pro career. Kelly served as both Watson’s coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020, where the three-time Pro Bowler notched career-highs in passing yards (4,823), passing touchdowns (33) and completion percentage (70.2) while throwing for his fewest amount of interceptions (seven) in a season.

Fowler notes the Panthers have also spoken with Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. Getsy has spent the last two seasons as the team’s passing game coordinator as well, working alongside some other decent passer you might’ve heard of named Aaron Rodgers.

