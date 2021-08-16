Panthers snap counts: OLs Tecklenburg, Christensen do work vs. Colts

The Carolina Panthers strolled into Lucas Oil Stadium yesterday afternoon relatively shorthanded for their 2021 preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Each of the team’s projected starters didn’t touch their pads, plus they were already dealing with a handful of injuries to the 90-man roster.

So, with the results now officially in, did Sunday’s snap counts come out a little funky? Well, all in all, they were probably what many would’ve expected to be.

But, more importantly, what can we deduce from these early numbers?

Sam Tecklenburg and Brady Christensen carry the load

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

You can probably do a lot with the name "Tecklenburg" when it comes to trying to make up a nickname. But after yesterday, "Iron Man" Sam Tecklenburg may have to do. The second-year lineman ate up every single snap from center, registering in each of the offense's 58 snaps. He filled in quite admirably considering the circumstances, as the offensive line entered the game with a few injuries while veteran starters Matt Paradis and Pat Elflein did not dress. Christensen did himself and the unit a hell of a job as well, playing in 55 of the snaps (95 percent) between right tackle and right guard. He held up nicely performance-wise, too, a day perhaps highlighted by his stop of Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on the 60-yard catch-and-run from Terrace Marshall Jr. [embed]https://twitter.com/PanthersAnalyst/status/1427071187822157827?s=20[/embed]

Greg Little gets an extended look at left tackle

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt these next few weeks will be do-or-die time for Little, who's in his third season with Carolina. That's because his first two seasons, riddled with injury and less-than-stellar play, haven't warranted the high second-round pick he was taken with back in 2019. He didn't start the game on the blindside. Those honors, instead, went to Trent Scott, who snapped in just 14 plays (24 percent). Little did, however, get the bulk at the spot with 33 snaps (57 percent) in a quiet showing. Unfortunately for the Marty Hurney darling, he didn't really stand out in Indianapolis, giving free-agent signing Cameron Erving even more of an inside track to the job.

Chuba Hubbard gets the first crack at back

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard, who is apparently a popular name in the Rhule household, got the majority of work out of the backfield. (Hmmm, maybe now we know why.) Regardless, the 2021 fourth-round pick absorbed some early punches from the Colts defense after being stymied on his first handful of touches. Hubbard then broke out for a 59-yard run late in the first half to set up the Tommy Tremble 7-yard touchdown grab. He rushed for 80 yards on seven attempts over his 28 offensive snaps (48 percent). That trumped the total of his fellow backs competing behind him, topping Spencer Brown's 21 snaps (36 percent) and Darius Clark's nine (16 percent).

Marquis Haynes is economical

The Indianapolis Star

Although he's not tabbed as one of the Panthers' usual starters come regular season, Haynes certainly has his spot in the defensive line's rotation ready for him. His efficient outing showed why. The fourth-year edge rusher took advantage of a banged up Indianapolis front and his compact amount of reps, registering three quarterback hits (one of which was a strip-sack of quarterback Jacob Eason) in just 31 snaps. That total accounted for only 40 percent of the defense's plays. [vertical-gallery id=639141]

